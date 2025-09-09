Market Jitters Amid Anticipation: Employment Data and Rate Cuts on the Horizon
Wall Street futures showed limited gains as concerns grew over an upcoming employment rate revision. Nonfarm payroll reductions could impact economic growth, prompting traders to price in possible interest rate cuts. Notable movements included Nebius's surge after a Microsoft deal, and merger activity involving Teck Resources and Anglo American.
Financial markets were on edge Tuesday as Wall Street futures exhibited modest upticks. This cautious stance stemmed from anxieties surrounding a forthcoming employment revision by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the possibility of a drastic reduction in nonfarm payrolls on the table.
The anticipation of lower employment levels is influencing traders' decisions, with many expecting a 25-basis-point interest rate cut and some even speculating on a more significant 50-bps drop. The latest payroll figures already paint a worrying picture, influencing the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy stance.
Meanwhile, premarket trading saw notable highlights, including a 50.4% jump for Nebius post a $17.4-billion deal with Microsoft, and market movers like Teck Resources also gained following merger news with Anglo American. Investors are also keenly watching this week's inflation reports, which could shift the interest rate forecast significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
