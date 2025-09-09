Adani GEMS School of Excellence Earns Top Honors in Nationwide Survey

Adani GEMS School of Excellence in Lucknow has achieved a prestigious ranking as the 3rd best emerging school in India and the top emerging school in Lucknow, according to a press release.

The recognition was announced by Cfore, a research organization that conducted a nationwide survey to evaluate emerging private schools. The survey involved input from parents, teachers, principals, educationists, and students who rated schools across 14 parameters, including academics, infrastructure, and innovation.

An official award ceremony honoring the school's achievement is scheduled for September 10 in New Delhi. Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani GEMS Education, shared that the accolade emphasizes the school's commitment to developing socially responsible and confident individuals. Earlier this year, the Adani Foundation announced plans to establish more schools across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)