Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Over Rear-View Camera Glitch

Ford Motor Company has announced a recall of 1.9 million vehicles globally over defects in rear-view cameras, marking another setback linked to this issue, the company stated on Tuesday.

The recall affects models from 2015 to 2019, including Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250 through F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, and Ranger. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that these vehicles may show inverted, distorted, or blank rearview camera images.

Around 1.45 million of the affected vehicles are in the United States, with additional figures including 122,000 in Canada and 300,000 elsewhere. Ford reported over 44,000 warranty claims related to the defect, linked to 18 accidents, though no injuries have surfaced. Dealers are tasked with inspecting and replacing the malfunctioning cameras.