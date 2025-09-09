Left Menu

Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Over Rear-View Camera Glitch

Ford is recalling 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras displaying incorrect images. This includes various models from 2015-2019. The recall affects 1.45 million vehicles in the U.S., with some cases of related accidents but no injuries reported. Dealers will replace faulty cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:18 IST
Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Over Rear-View Camera Glitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor Company has announced a recall of 1.9 million vehicles globally over defects in rear-view cameras, marking another setback linked to this issue, the company stated on Tuesday.

The recall affects models from 2015 to 2019, including Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250 through F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, and Ranger. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that these vehicles may show inverted, distorted, or blank rearview camera images.

Around 1.45 million of the affected vehicles are in the United States, with additional figures including 122,000 in Canada and 300,000 elsewhere. Ford reported over 44,000 warranty claims related to the defect, linked to 18 accidents, though no injuries have surfaced. Dealers are tasked with inspecting and replacing the malfunctioning cameras.

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality

Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality

 India
2
BJP's arithmetical victory in VP poll is both moral and political defeat; ideological battle continues undiminished: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

BJP's arithmetical victory in VP poll is both moral and political defeat; id...

 India
3
Karnataka MLA's Betting Scandal Unveiled by ED Seizures

Karnataka MLA's Betting Scandal Unveiled by ED Seizures

 India
4
Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict

Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025