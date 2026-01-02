Left Menu

Tragic College Case Raises Alarming Questions

Following the tragic death of a 19-year-old student, the incident has sparked allegations of ragging, harassment, and caste discrimination. Both police and political leaders demand a thorough and fair investigation to ensure justice. The ongoing inquiry highlights broader issues of student safety and discrimination within institutions.

Updated: 02-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:34 IST
Tragic College Case Raises Alarming Questions
Ashok Rattan, Superintendent of Police, Kangra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the death of a 19-year-old college student in Dharamshala, the college authorities have denied any prior complaints of ragging or harassment, despite serious allegations from the victim's family. The father of the deceased claims prolonged emotional and physical harassment, including caste-based discrimination.

The police have registered a case based on the father's complaint, stating that the student was assaulted by three female peers and sexually harassed by a professor. The victim's deteriorating health led to her hospitalization and eventual death. The case involves charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution Ragging Act.

This incident has prompted the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission to demand a report, while the CPI(M) and Congress are calling for an in-depth investigation. Rising concerns over atrocities against women and Dalits have led to demands for urgent action and transparent inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

