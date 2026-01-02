Family Feud Turns Fatal: Son Arrested for Patricide

In a grim turn of family disputes, Udaybhan Yadav has been apprehended by police for the alleged murder of his father, Ram Lakhan Yadav, in Baburiha village. The incident, reportedly sparked by familial neglect, highlights underlying tensions following Ram Lakhan's second marriage.

A collaborative effort between the local Antu police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit led to Udaybhan's arrest. Authorities noted the recovery of the wooden stick used in the crime near a room constructed in the fields.

The deceased, residing in Nari village, went missing on December 28 after heading to his fields, with his body discovered the following day. A complaint initially filed by Udaybhan led to an investigation, revealing his confession during interrogation, citing financial hardships and neglect as motives for the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)