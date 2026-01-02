The government has issued a stern notice to the Elon Musk-led social media platform X, demanding the immediate removal of all vulgar, obscene, and unlawful content, particularly that generated by the AI application Grok. Failure to comply may result in legal action, as per the notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity).

The notice was sent to the Chief Compliance Officer for X's India operations for neglecting statutory obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and IT Rules, 2021. The notice requires the platform to remove or disable access to offending content promptly without tampering with evidence, complying strictly with IT Rules deadlines.

Additionally, Meity has instructed X to provide an action taken report within 72 hours. The directive follows public concerns and reports about Grok AI being misused to create vulgar images. The situation highlights a significant failure in platform safeguards, urging X to overhaul its AI functioning to prevent further misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)