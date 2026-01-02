Left Menu

Water Woes in Indore: Contaminated Crisis Continues

BJP Councillor Kamal Waghela reported efforts to resolve the Indore water contamination crisis, noting improved supplies and urging boiled tap water consumption. Eight deaths have occurred, with ongoing hospital visits by officials. AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized state handling, expressing concerns over public health and compensation fairness.

Water Woes in Indore: Contaminated Crisis Continues
In the wake of a serious water contamination issue in Indore, BJP Councillor Kamal Waghela has assured residents of continued efforts to restore normalcy. Speaking with ANI on Friday, Waghela announced four additional water supplies since the incident and recommended boiling tap water before drinking to ensure safety.

The crisis, now stretching over eight days, has seen eight fatalities, with officials consistently monitoring hospital visits. Responding to bacteria findings in water samples, Waghela emphasized ongoing evaluations to identify and rectify contamination causes. Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh voiced his discontent with the handling of the situation and state response.

Singh criticized state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's dismissive remarks on public health concerns, stressing the gravity of the crisis. He questioned the adequacy of financial compensation proposed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for affected families, highlighting allegations of longstanding water quality complaints exacerbating to a severe public health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

