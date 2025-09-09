ECGC Reports Record Export Support of ₹8.55 Lakh Crore at 67th AGM

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), the government-owned export credit insurance agency, held its 67th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 9, 2025, for the financial year 2024–25. The meeting, attended by all shareholders including the Commerce Secretary, reviewed the company’s robust performance, strategic initiatives, and its expanding role in strengthening India’s export ecosystem.

Record-Breaking Export Support in FY 2024–25

For the fiscal year 2024–25, ECGC achieved an all-time high export support of ₹8.55 lakh crore, reflecting a 17% growth over the previous year. Of this, the cover extended to exporters rose by 20%, underscoring the company’s enhanced focus on direct support to businesses.

The company also reported its highest-ever gross premium collection of ₹1366.53 crore, marking a growth of 1.54% compared to FY 2023–24. On the claims side, ECGC disbursed ₹453.46 crore, slightly above the ₹450.31 crore paid in the previous year, demonstrating its continued commitment to risk mitigation for Indian exporters.

Financial Performance and Dividend Declaration

Despite global trade uncertainties and tariff disruptions, ECGC reported strong profitability:

Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹2723.07 crore (compared to ₹2858.95 crore in FY 2023–24).

Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹2076.67 crore.

The company declared a dividend of ₹433.80 crore for FY 2024–25, reflecting its financial resilience and ability to generate shareholder value while expanding its export support portfolio.

Proactive Measures to Support Exporters

To further boost Indian exports, especially for small and medium businesses, ECGC has rolled out several initiatives:

Enhanced cover of 90% for banks against export credit loans to small exporters, offered at cost-effective rates.

Full digitalization of processes through revamped ERP and client portal systems to improve transparency and ease of access.

Establishment of a Common Facilitation Centre at its central office to assist exporters and banks with export credit and insurance-related queries.

Introduction of a simplified claims settlement process for small-value claims up to ₹10 crore .

Enhanced insurance cover for collateral-free export credit targeted at micro and small exporters.

Currently, 20 banks are availing ECGC’s whole turnover Export Credit Insurance for Banks (ECIB) cover, which protects them against risks in extending credit to exporters.

Tackling Global Trade Challenges

Acknowledging the volatility in international trade, ECGC outlined measures to help Indian exporters overcome tariff and non-tariff disruptions. These include:

Market diversification initiatives by reviewing opportunities across Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and East Asia .

Extending cover for losses arising from non-delivery of goods , including situations such as resale, discount, reshipment, or voyage diversion.

Enhanced cover for banks up to export credit limits of ₹50 crore, offered with no additional premium, to expand financing access for exporters.

Strategic Role in Atmanirbhar Bharat

ECGC’s initiatives align closely with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, by reducing exporters’ risks, enabling easier access to credit, and promoting global competitiveness. By supporting both large-scale exporters and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ECGC is helping to ensure that Indian businesses can expand into diverse markets despite global uncertainties.

Looking Ahead

As India aims to consolidate its position in global trade, ECGC is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening financial security for exporters. Its efforts in expanding risk cover, supporting banks, and simplifying procedures demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering an environment where Indian exporters can thrive.

The 67th AGM reinforced ECGC’s role as a backbone institution for export promotion, combining financial prudence with a forward-looking strategy to empower Indian businesses in global markets.