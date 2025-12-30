Chowdhury Urges Modi to Address Attacks on Bengali Migrants

In a crucial meeting with the Prime Minister, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed grave concerns over attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. Chowdhury emphasized the potential for escalating communal tensions due to these incidents.

Chowdhury, the former head of Congress in West Bengal, detailed that Bengali speakers are often mislabeled as Bangladeshi infiltrators, leading to discriminatory actions by authorities. He urged Prime Minister Modi to take immediate steps to prevent violence and ensure the safety of these individuals.

The situation has resulted in heightened tensions in parts of West Bengal, with significant Muslim populations living near the Bangladesh border. The West Bengal Migrants Welfare Board reported over 1,100 harassment cases in recent months, and Chowdhury asked PM Modi to sensitize state governments towards these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)