Shake-up in Malaysian Politics: Muhyiddin Yassin Resigns

In a political twist, Malaysia's former prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, declared on Tuesday his resignation as leader of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional, potentially paving the way for the conservative Islamist party PAS to assume leadership. Muhyiddin's resignation will take effect on January 1, amid a backdrop of party controversies and accusations.

The shake-up occurs as tensions mount within the predominantly ethnic-Malay Muslim coalition, with PAS accusing Muhyiddin's Bersatu party of attempting a leadership coup. The coalition's popularity among traditional Malays challenges current premier Anwar Ibrahim's multi-ethnic alliance.

With PAS holding the most seats in Malaysia's parliament, the party expressed readiness to lead PN, aiming to strengthen public trust ahead of upcoming elections. Muhyiddin, who led PN since 2020, resigned amid criticism and faces corruption charges, which he denies, calling them politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)