Dollar Dynamics: Market Steadies Amid Fed Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar remained stable as investors awaited the December minutes from the Federal Reserve, expected to show internal divisions over future policy. Market caution followed a tough year for the dollar, with significant gains for the euro and pound, and anticipation of further rate cuts ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:05 IST
The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday as the financial world awaited the Federal Reserve's December minutes, which are anticipated to reveal divergent views within the central bank about policy directions for the coming year.

Trading activity was muted due to holiday-thinned liquidity, with currency markets remaining largely tranquil despite a challenging year for the dollar, which has seen the euro and pound reaching their strongest levels since 2017.

The dollar index, measured against a basket of currencies, teetered close to a three-month low, anticipating further interest rate cuts in 2026 amidst persistent concerns about fiscal deficits and political uncertainty.

