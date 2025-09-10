Diplomacy and Detainment: Korean Workers in the Georgia Immigration Raid

South Korean laborers detained during last week's immigration operation in Georgia are set to depart the United States on Wednesday, as per a confidential source. Despite numerous inquiries, the South Korean foreign ministry remained unresponsive, while America's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, prepares to engage with Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, at the White House.

Cho, in a gathering with Korean corporations in Washington, emphasized his commitment to ensuring the workers' safe return without jeopardizing their re-entry prospects into the United States. A dedicated aircraft has been dispatched to retrieve approximately 300 individuals caught up in the raid at the Hyundai and LG Energy project site.

Beyond South Korean nationals, a handful of Japanese and Chinese workers arrested during the incident will also be flown back. Amidst escalating visa debates, South Korean companies are advocating for clearer guidelines, pushing for visa reforms to enhance their operational efficiency in the U.S., as confirmed in a ministerial statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)