Fed Independence Under Siege Amid Administration Pressure

Tensions have surged between the White House and the U.S. Federal Reserve as Chair Jerome Powell faces threats of criminal indictment over Fed headquarters renovations. The situation raises concerns over Fed independence and policy directions, impacting the U.S. dollar and financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:31 IST
The White House and the U.S. Federal Reserve are at loggerheads, with Chair Jerome Powell claiming the administration threatened him with a criminal indictment related to Fed headquarters renovations.

Powell accuses the administration of using these threats as a pretext to pressure the Fed into lowering interest rates. The U.S. dollar has taken a hit, with stock futures declining and Treasury futures rallying, igniting investor and market analyst concerns about the escalating tension.

Adding to the uncertainty is Powell's potential decision to stay on as a governor after his term as Chair ends. Market analysts warn that this ongoing conflict could further undermine Fed independence and shake investor confidence in an already delicate financial environment.

