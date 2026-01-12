Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People
A U-Haul truck drove through a crowd of protesters supporting the Iranian people in Los Angeles, leading to chaos and police intervention. Demonstrators rushed to stop the vehicle and clashed with the driver. Although paramedics evaluated two individuals, neither required treatment. The police have yet to report any arrests.
In a dramatic turn of events, a U-Haul box truck barreled into a crowd of demonstrators in Los Angeles who were gathered to show solidarity with the Iranian people. Protesters, taken by surprise, quickly scrambled out of harm's way before chasing after the vehicle in an attempt to confront the driver.
Police intervened when the truck was halted several blocks away, its driver besieged by an angry crowd. Officers were observed managing the situation, as some demonstrators attempted to punch the driver and jabbed flagpoles through the vehicle's window, according to ABC7 news footage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that two individuals were assessed by paramedics on the scene but did not require medical treatment. The incident unfolded amid heightened tensions, with protests against the Iranian regime occurring both locally and internationally.
