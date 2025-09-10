Urban Company's IPO Sparks Immediate Interest with Full Subscription

In a significant financial development, Urban Company Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed just hours after opening for bids on Wednesday. The IPO, amounting to a total of Rs 1,900 crore, attracted notable interest from both retail and non-institutional investors.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, by 12:45 PM, bids were placed for 13,54,38,410 shares against the 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, translating to a subscription of 1.27 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was a standout, receiving 3.84 times the subscription, while non-institutional investors recorded a 1.67 times subscription. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), however, saw a subtler response with a 20 percent subscription.

The Gurugram-based company, known for its extensive range of app-based beauty and home services, raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors prior to the IPO opening. Funds from the newly issued shares are earmarked for technological enhancements, marketing, and other operational improvements. The global reach of Urban Company extends beyond India to the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, bolstered by a robust online platform providing an array of services.

