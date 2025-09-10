Green Light for High-Speed Hope: Mokama-Munger Corridor Boost

In a significant move to boost regional connectivity and economic development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the construction of a 4-lane greenfield highway. The Mokama-Munger section, part of the Buxar-Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor in Bihar, will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). This project spans 82.400 kilometers and entails a substantial capital investment of Rs 4,447.38 crore.

This strategic route will not only link pivotal cities such as Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, and Munger but also connect to Bhagalpur. The area is rapidly emerging as a burgeoning industrial zone. It includes a range of sectors from ordnance manufacturing in Jamalpur to food processing in Munger, and Bhagalpuri silk textiles in Bhagalpur. Such developments signal an imminent surge in freight movement and vehicular traffic on this critical corridor.

The infrastructure project promises to slash travel time to a mere 1.5 hours due to its access-controlled design and high-speed capabilities. The corridor is forecasted to generate significant employment, with government estimates indicating the creation of 14.83 lakh man-days of direct jobs and 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect opportunities. Complementing this development, the committee has also cleared the expansion of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line to ease congestion, further bolstering regional mobility and efficiency of Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)