Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition

Novo Nordisk is cutting 9,000 jobs to boost growth and navigate competitive pressures, while saving 8 billion Danish crowns annually. Facing challenges from Eli Lilly and decreasing momentum in obesity and diabetes products, the Danish firm is restructuring under newly appointed CEO Mike Doustdar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:01 IST
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk, renowned for its weight-loss drug Wegovy, announced significant job cuts amounting to 9,000 positions to spark growth and counter stiff competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly. This strategic adjustment aims to save the company 8 billion Danish crowns annually amid a decline in its obesity and diabetes ventures.

The Danish pharmaceutical company also disclosed its third profit warning this year, detailing 9 billion crowns in one-time costs due to this organizational overhaul. Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Mike Doustdar, Novo Nordisk seeks to streamline operations and reallocate resources to invigorate its core focus on obesity and diabetes, rather than purely pursue cost-cutting measures.

Despite the layoffs, Novo Nordisk is gearing up to meet rising market demand, planning to expand its GLP-1 portfolio and launch a pill version of Wegovy. This move coincides with resurfacing competition from Eli Lilly's Zepbound, which recently surpassed Wegovy in U.S. prescriptions. However, Novo Nordisk remains committed to investing in research and development while enhancing patient access globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

 India
2
India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025