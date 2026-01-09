Left Menu

Saks Poised for Bankruptcy Amid Restructuring Challenges

Saks is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Sunday as reported by Bloomberg News. The company currently does not have a restructuring agreement but aims to develop one in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Retail giant Saks may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as Sunday, according to Bloomberg News.

Currently, the company lacks a restructuring agreement but plans to develop one in the ensuing weeks, sources indicate.

This move marks a significant step for the company as it seeks financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

