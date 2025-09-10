Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Inflation and Fiscal Challenges
Amidst looming U.S. inflation data and upcoming rate meetings, the pound remains steady against the dollar. Following political upheaval in France, sterling gains slightly against the euro. Despite high inflation and fiscal pressures, the UK's economy holds firm, while strategic fiscal decisions from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves approach.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound remained largely steady on Wednesday, bolstered by a strong dollar as markets keenly awaited upcoming U.S. inflation data. Anticipation also builds for next week's rate meetings from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, as midday trading in London saw sterling inch up 0.1% to $1.3539.
Following the political shakeup in France, where the government collapsed on Monday after a parliamentary vote of confidence ousted the prime minister, the pound marked a 0.4% gain over two trading days against the euro. This marks a recovery from early September's slump, where concerns about Britain's fiscal health led to a sell-off in long-dated government bonds, impacting yields significantly.
Several factors drive this currency rally. While other central banks, like the Federal Reserve, are cutting rates, the Bank of England is less likely to follow suit. The UK faces persistently high inflation, notably in hard-to-manage areas such as wages and the services sector. Yet, despite inflationary pressures and a weakening labor market, the UK economy shows resilience. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces mounting pressure to maintain fiscal discipline without breaking borrowing guidelines, as attention turns to her November budget update.
