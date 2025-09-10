LuckyBanglaSports88, a top sports news portal from Bangladesh, is proud to announce a new partnership with the popular television and film actress Keya Payel. This strategic move, revealed on September 10, is set to enhance the portal's connection with its diverse audience by offering fresh and engaging sports content.

Keya Payel, an esteemed figure in the Bangladeshi entertainment sector, brings her dynamic presence to this collaboration. Known for her groundbreaking debut in the film Indubala and numerous TV roles, Payel's multifaceted talents will be leveraged in promotional efforts aimed at a broad spectrum of fans. Her credibility and expansive reach across various media make her an ideal partner for this endeavor.

LuckyBanglaSports88 has been a go-to source for sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh since 2021, evolving from a cricket-exclusive platform to a wide-ranging sports news hub. Keya's involvement is poised to amplify the brand's appeal, drawing more fans to its comprehensive sports coverage. This alliance aims to cement LuckyBanglaSports88's status as a leader in Bangladesh's sports media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)