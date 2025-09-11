Honda Slashes Prices: Two-Wheelers Now More Affordable!
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is reducing prices on its models up to 350 cc by Rs 18,800, following a GST rate reduction. This decision passes the tax benefits onto customers, making their motorcycles and scooters more affordable. The GST on two-wheelers was cut from 28% to 18%.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced a significant price reduction for its two-wheelers up to 350 cc, with prices dropping by as much as Rs 18,800.
This move follows a recent decision by the GST Council to reduce the tax rate on two-wheelers from 28% to 18%, a measure designed to benefit customers and strengthen the market.
HMSI's decision reflects a commitment to passing on the full benefit of the GST rate cut to its customers, providing substantial savings and promoting affordability in the two-wheeler segment, according to HMSI Director of Sales & Marketing, Yogesh Mathur.
