Revitalizing Kashmir's Apple Economy: A New Rail Initiative

Indian Railways is launching parcel vans to transport fruits from Kashmir to Delhi and Jammu, offering relief to the region's horticulture sector. The move, announced by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to provide faster, reliable logistics, reducing dependence on vulnerable road routes and aiding apple growers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:34 IST
Indian Railways has launched a service to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Delhi and Jammu, officials announced on Thursday. This initiative aims to alleviate the horticulture sector in Kashmir, which has faced setbacks due to the prolonged closure of National Highway 44 following severe rains and floods in the Union Territory.

According to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is now operational, facilitating the introduction of a parcel train for daily apple transport from Budgam station in Kashmir to Delhi's Adarsh Nagar starting from Saturday. This development symbolizes a significant improvement in logistics for Kashmir's renowned horticultural products.

The enhancement in connectivity is expected to invigorate commerce in the region, offering a more viable alternative to road routes and providing economic relief. The restoration of railway services, following requests from the local government, underscores an essential step in supporting the Union Territory's economy, particularly its apple growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

