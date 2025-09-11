Left Menu

Gadkari Pushes for Scrappage Policy Boost and Ethanol Support Amid Political Controversy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged the automobile industry to offer discounts to customers scrapping old vehicles, aiming to boost sales and reduce pollution. He requested GST relief from the Prime Minister for new vehicle buyers. Gadkari defended the E20 fuel against politically motivated criticism and advocated for ethanol use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:35 IST
Gadkari Pushes for Scrappage Policy Boost and Ethanol Support Amid Political Controversy
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called upon the automobile industry to provide extra discounts to customers presenting scrappage certificates when purchasing new vehicles. This initiative, he argues, is mutually beneficial, driving industry sales and cutting pollution.

Addressing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari stated his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the potential for GST concessions for buyers scrapping old vehicles. His stance comes amid accusations from the opposition regarding a conflict of interest over ethanol promotion.

Gadkari reiterated the usefulness of ethanol-blended E20 fuel, countering claims of safety concerns as politically charged. Highlighting the economic and environmental benefits, he stressed the farmers' potential gain of ₹45,000 crore and reasserted his commitment to international vehicular emission standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clash

Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clas...

 Germany
2
Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

 Global
3
Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

 India
4
Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025