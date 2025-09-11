Gadkari Pushes for Scrappage Policy Boost and Ethanol Support Amid Political Controversy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called upon the automobile industry to provide extra discounts to customers presenting scrappage certificates when purchasing new vehicles. This initiative, he argues, is mutually beneficial, driving industry sales and cutting pollution.

Addressing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari stated his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the potential for GST concessions for buyers scrapping old vehicles. His stance comes amid accusations from the opposition regarding a conflict of interest over ethanol promotion.

Gadkari reiterated the usefulness of ethanol-blended E20 fuel, countering claims of safety concerns as politically charged. Highlighting the economic and environmental benefits, he stressed the farmers' potential gain of ₹45,000 crore and reasserted his commitment to international vehicular emission standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)