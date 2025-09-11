Kashmir's Orchard Catastrophe: Weather and Transport Woes Devastate Apple Growers

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir are experiencing severe financial losses this harvest season, with industry estimates placing damages between 6 to 7 billion rupees. The situation is compounded by floods and landslides, which have disrupted the crucial national highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

As heavy rains lead to unprecedented flooding, triggering landslides and road closures, growers and truckers find themselves in dire straits. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, highlighted the rising costs from traffic disruptions and packaging expenses, further straining the crisis.

Efforts to mitigate the losses include the Indian Railways' initiative to provide transport from Badgam to Delhi. However, the apple industry remains in turmoil as truck drivers and farmers report rotting produce and plummeting profits, leaving local communities in distress.