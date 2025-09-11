Left Menu

Kashmir's Orchard Catastrophe: Weather and Transport Woes Devastate Apple Growers

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir face significant losses as floods and highway closures disrupt the apple harvest season. The situation leads to soaring costs and rotting produce, affecting both growers and truck drivers. Despite some relief from Indian Railways, the crisis exacerbates anxieties among the affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:01 IST
Kashmir's Orchard Catastrophe: Weather and Transport Woes Devastate Apple Growers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple growers in Indian Kashmir are experiencing severe financial losses this harvest season, with industry estimates placing damages between 6 to 7 billion rupees. The situation is compounded by floods and landslides, which have disrupted the crucial national highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

As heavy rains lead to unprecedented flooding, triggering landslides and road closures, growers and truckers find themselves in dire straits. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, highlighted the rising costs from traffic disruptions and packaging expenses, further straining the crisis.

Efforts to mitigate the losses include the Indian Railways' initiative to provide transport from Badgam to Delhi. However, the apple industry remains in turmoil as truck drivers and farmers report rotting produce and plummeting profits, leaving local communities in distress.

TRENDING

1
Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clash

Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clas...

 Germany
2
Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

 Global
3
Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

 India
4
Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025