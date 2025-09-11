Sanctions Relief for Belavia: A Strategic Decision

The national airline of Belarus, Belavia, is set to receive sanctions relief as announced by the U.S. embassy in Vilnius. The decision comes after positive steps like prisoner releases and enhanced diplomatic conversations between the involved parties.

The sanctions easing will enable Belavia to service and purchase components for its existing aircraft, notably its Boeing planes. This marks a significant diplomatic engagement facilitated by Trump envoy John Coale, indicating a thaw in relations.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy, this limited relief package signifies a constructive approach towards fostering dialogue and maintaining the operational capacity of Belarus' national carrier.