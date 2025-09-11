Left Menu

Nykaa's Global Reach: Celebrating a UK Debut with Kay Beauty

Nykaa celebrates its UK debut with Kay Beauty at London's Space NK on September 11. The launch event, featuring a masterclass by makeup artist Daniel Bauer and attended by industry elites, marks a major milestone in Nykaa's global expansion. The event highlights Kay Beauty's ethos of inclusivity and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:21 IST
Nykaa's Global Reach: Celebrating a UK Debut with Kay Beauty
Nykaa proudly marks its UK debut with the launch of Kay Beauty, India's largest celebrity beauty brand, exclusively at Space NK. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaa, renowned for transforming beauty consumption in India, is set to mark its UK debut with a grand celebration in London on September 11. The launch, highlighting its in-house brand Kay Beauty at Space NK, represents the company's ambitious expansion into global markets.

The House of Nykaa has built India's second-largest homegrown beauty brand portfolio, boasting an impressive annualized GMV of ₹2,300 crore as of Q1 FY 2026. With over 13 million customers served nationwide, Nykaa has firmly established itself as a trusted beauty provider.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Nykaa is set to host an exclusive event at the prestigious George Club in Mayfair, attended by key opinion leaders, beauty executives, and dignitaries, reflecting diverse values of the Kay Beauty brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

 India
2
Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

 India
3
Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

 India
4
Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025