Nykaa's Global Reach: Celebrating a UK Debut with Kay Beauty

Nykaa, renowned for transforming beauty consumption in India, is set to mark its UK debut with a grand celebration in London on September 11. The launch, highlighting its in-house brand Kay Beauty at Space NK, represents the company's ambitious expansion into global markets.

The House of Nykaa has built India's second-largest homegrown beauty brand portfolio, boasting an impressive annualized GMV of ₹2,300 crore as of Q1 FY 2026. With over 13 million customers served nationwide, Nykaa has firmly established itself as a trusted beauty provider.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Nykaa is set to host an exclusive event at the prestigious George Club in Mayfair, attended by key opinion leaders, beauty executives, and dignitaries, reflecting diverse values of the Kay Beauty brand.

