Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their 'Ray of Light'

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn son, Vihaan Kaushal. In a heartfelt post, they described their child as their 'Ray of Light' and expressed immense gratitude for his arrival, calling it a blessing beyond words.

The announcement, which showcased a tender photo of the couple holding Vihaan's tiny hand, comes after they celebrated their marriage on December 9, 2021. Vihaan, born on November 7, 2025, has added a new dimension of happiness to their lives.

While the couple revels in family joy, they remain professionally active. Katrina starred in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas', released in January 2024. Vicky's latest film, 'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, became a box office success in 2025. Vicky's upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Love & War', will further showcase his talent alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.