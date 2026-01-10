Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their 'Ray of Light'

Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce the birth of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on social media. The couple expressed immense gratitude and shared the joy of their expanding family. Recently appearing in major films, both actors continue to captivate audiences with their dynamic projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:58 IST
Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn son, Vihaan Kaushal. In a heartfelt post, they described their child as their 'Ray of Light' and expressed immense gratitude for his arrival, calling it a blessing beyond words.

The announcement, which showcased a tender photo of the couple holding Vihaan's tiny hand, comes after they celebrated their marriage on December 9, 2021. Vihaan, born on November 7, 2025, has added a new dimension of happiness to their lives.

While the couple revels in family joy, they remain professionally active. Katrina starred in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas', released in January 2024. Vicky's latest film, 'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, became a box office success in 2025. Vicky's upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Love & War', will further showcase his talent alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

