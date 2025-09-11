Namo Bharat: India's Fastest Train Revolutionizing Regional Transit

The Namo Bharat train, clocking a top speed of 160 kmph on the Delhi-Meerut section, stands as the fastest train in India, surpassing previous records. The Gatiman Express and Vande Bharat both operated at these speeds, but recent ministry directives capped all trains at 130 kmph.

This train operates on the 55-km corridor with 15-minute frequencies and covers long distances swiftly, offering stark differences from metro transit. It provides seamless connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, and once fully commissioned, will link Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Crafted in Hyderabad and built in Savli, Gujarat, the advanced rolling stock is equipped with cutting-edge train control technologies. The NCRTC, a cooperative venture by multiple governments, is expanding operations to integrate urban services in Meerut, enhancing the region's transit infrastructure.