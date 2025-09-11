GST Cut Fuels Growth in Commercial Vehicle Sector: Ashok Leyland's Strategic Advantage

The recent reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the auto sector is poised to spark a significant uptick in the commercial vehicles segment, Ashok Leyland's MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal stated on Thursday. Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) annual convention, he highlighted the considerable benefits awaiting this sector.

With GST cuts affecting consumers and businesses nationwide, a predicted boost in consumption could ramp up freight activities, consequently increasing the demand for commercial vehicles. Agarwal emphasized that the commercial vehicle sector stands to gain the most from this tax reduction, positioning it as a potential catalyst for long-awaited replacement demand.

This shift could see ageing fleets being replaced, as the current average fleet age is ten years, surpassing the historical norm of seven to eight years. Ashok Leyland is preparing for increased production to meet anticipated demand, with a Rs 120 crore investment aimed at expanding its bus production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)