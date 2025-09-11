Trump Nominates Aviation Expert to NTSB Amid Safety Concerns

President Donald Trump has announced his nomination of John DeLeeuw to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as indicated in Senate records. DeLeeuw is a pilot and safety official with American Airlines and aims to fill a vacancy left by Biden appointee Alvin Brown, who was dismissed in May.

The NTSB's role is crucial in investigating civil aviation accidents, along with major highway, marine, pipeline, and rail incidents. Recent incidents, including a fatal mid-air collision, have heightened aviation safety concerns. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy praised DeLeeuw's nomination, emphasizing strong support throughout the confirmation process.

Simultaneously, Trump has nominated Michelle Schultz for another term at the Surface Transportation Board and Richard Kloster to fill an open seat. The latter board is currently reviewing a significant $85 billion merger proposal between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The administration has also enacted substantial air traffic control improvements, corresponding to a $12.5 billion investment.