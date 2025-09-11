Left Menu

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Stuck Amid Nepal Protests: A Symbol of Resilience

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, a symbol of India-Nepal ties, is disrupted in Nepal due to student protests against government policies and corruption. The protests led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister. The service, resumed post-pandemic in 2021, remains paused with coordination ongoing between embassies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:57 IST
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation's bus service connecting Delhi and Kathmandu has been stranded in Nepal amidst the country's political unrest, according to officials reporting on Thursday.

An official stated, "The bus is stuck in Nepal. Coordination is ongoing with the embassies of Nepal and India."

The recent student-led 'Gen Z' protests started against a government social media ban and escalated into a larger movement criticizing the K P Sharma Oli government for corruption and disregard for public welfare. Prime Minister Oli resigned, and the social media ban was lifted on Monday night. Consequently, the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa was suspended on Wednesday. The service, a testament to Indo-Nepal bonds, offers affordable travel over 1,167 kilometers, operating with DTC and Manjushree Yatayat buses regularly.

