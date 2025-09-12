Left Menu

Fujian's Voyage: China's Steel Giant Navigates Taiwan Strait

China's third and most advanced aircraft carrier, Fujian, recently navigated through the Taiwan Strait, showcasing its maritime prowess. Currently, the vessel is still in the sea trial phase and has not yet been officially commissioned into service.

China's latest maritime innovation, its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, Fujian, took a significant journey through the Taiwan Strait, as announced by the Chinese navy on Friday. This maneuver has garnered international attention, reflecting China's growing naval capabilities.

The Fujian, although a symbol of modern military strength, remains in the sea trial stage. These critical evaluations are necessary before its formal induction into operational service, ensuring that all systems function optimally and meet strategic requirements.

The carrier's passage through sensitive waters such as the Taiwan Strait underscores Beijing's assertive maritime strategy, signaling its commitment to demonstrating naval dominance in the region while maintaining a vigilant gaze on regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

