India: Pioneering Global Vehicle Certification and Safety Standards

In a significant stride for the Indian automotive industry, Saurabh Dalela, Director of the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), emphasized the crucial role of India's vehicle safety testing certification facilities in promoting vehicle exports. Dalela explained that Indian facilities provide essential certification services, particularly for countries lacking such arrangements, thus enhancing global trade prospects.

At the 65th Siam Annual Convention, Dalela noted that India's comprehensive lab infrastructure not only serves the domestic market but also conducts vehicle tests for as many as 141 countries. This capability, combined with the waiver of import duties in certain instances, positions India as a pivotal hub for global automotive testing and certification.

Despite significant achievements, Dalela urged automotive manufacturers to engage with Bharat NCAP, a program assessing car safety. According to the World Bank, India's roads are among the deadliest, accounting for 11% of global crash-related fatalities. As the sector contributes 6% to the national GDP, ongoing foreign investments reflect India's expanding influence in the global automotive landscape, with multi-billion-dollar commitments from companies like Hyundai and Toyota.