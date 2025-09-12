Left Menu

India: Pioneering Global Vehicle Certification and Safety Standards

Saurabh Dalela of ICAT highlights India's role in global vehicle certification, boosting exports and offering certification services for 141 countries. India's robust testing facilities waive import duties where needed. The automobile sector contributes significantly to GDP, with FDI showcasing India's automotive industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:34 IST
Saurabh Dalela, Director, International Centre for Automotive Technology (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for the Indian automotive industry, Saurabh Dalela, Director of the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), emphasized the crucial role of India's vehicle safety testing certification facilities in promoting vehicle exports. Dalela explained that Indian facilities provide essential certification services, particularly for countries lacking such arrangements, thus enhancing global trade prospects.

At the 65th Siam Annual Convention, Dalela noted that India's comprehensive lab infrastructure not only serves the domestic market but also conducts vehicle tests for as many as 141 countries. This capability, combined with the waiver of import duties in certain instances, positions India as a pivotal hub for global automotive testing and certification.

Despite significant achievements, Dalela urged automotive manufacturers to engage with Bharat NCAP, a program assessing car safety. According to the World Bank, India's roads are among the deadliest, accounting for 11% of global crash-related fatalities. As the sector contributes 6% to the national GDP, ongoing foreign investments reflect India's expanding influence in the global automotive landscape, with multi-billion-dollar commitments from companies like Hyundai and Toyota.

