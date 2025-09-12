Indian Stock Market Surges as Major Indices Display Positive Opening

The Indian stock market witnessed a buoyant start on Friday, with major indices posting positive figures. The Sensex surged approximately 200 points to 81,758.95, and the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange climbed around 60 points to 25,074.45, marking a strong opening.

Significant gains were observed in stocks like Infosys, TCS, and Axis Bank at Sensex, though some, including Eternal and UltraTech Cement, saw declines. Market expert Ajay Bagga noted that US tariff relief could serve as a major catalyst for India, along with impending GST 2.0 tax reforms.

PL Asset Management's Siddharth Vora stated the market sentiment is bullish amid neutral valuations and a risk-recovery cycle. Vora highlighted robust GDP growth, reforms, and low inflation as firm foundations for equities despite ongoing global risks.

Although the Nifty 50 saw subdued intra-day movement, it closed with a slight gain of 0.13%, surpassing the 25000 mark. Analysts observed indecisive candlesticks, but a trend of higher lows suggests ongoing buying interest.