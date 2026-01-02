Andhra Pradesh's Consumer-First Power Tariff Relief

In a significant consumer-focused intervention, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government has absorbed approximately Rs 4,500 crore in legacy power liabilities, thereby averting a sharp increase in electricity tariffs for homes, farmers, and businesses across the state.

This strategic decision follows the completion of a truing-up of the Retail Supply Business from FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24 by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), a period which had previously seen deferred costs under the prior Jagan Mohan Reddy governance.

The Naidu administration's absorption of the dues, without passing them on to consumers, has been hailed as a move that underscores fiscal responsibility and reaffirms a consumer-first approach in governance, emphasizing predictable and stable power pricing for Andhra Pradesh residents.

