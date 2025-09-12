Tharoor Slams Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Diplomacy and Diversification

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing critique of US President Donald Trump on Friday, attributing heavy economic blows to the tariffs imposed by the United States. Tharoor pointed out the harsh impact, including substantial job losses in India's gems, jewelry, seafood, and manufacturing sectors.

The 50% tariff, which includes a 25% penalty for sourcing oil from Russia, has pushed India to rethink its market strategies. Tharoor stressed the need for the nation to explore new export markets and strengthen diplomatic ties, notably with the UK, China, and the European Union, to navigate these economic waters.

At a conference in Singapore, Tharoor emphasized that unilateral policies by the Trump administration could not define Indo-US relations. He advocated for more balanced global engagements and encouraged the creation of an Indo-European alliance to bolster India's international standing.

