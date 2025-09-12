Left Menu

Tharoor Slams Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Diplomacy and Diversification

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the US tariffs, imposed by President Donald Trump, which have impacted the Indian economy severely. He highlighted significant job losses and urged India to diversify its export markets. Tharoor also emphasized diplomatic engagements with China and the European Union to counteract these trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:18 IST
Tharoor Slams Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Diplomacy and Diversification
Tharoor
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing critique of US President Donald Trump on Friday, attributing heavy economic blows to the tariffs imposed by the United States. Tharoor pointed out the harsh impact, including substantial job losses in India's gems, jewelry, seafood, and manufacturing sectors.

The 50% tariff, which includes a 25% penalty for sourcing oil from Russia, has pushed India to rethink its market strategies. Tharoor stressed the need for the nation to explore new export markets and strengthen diplomatic ties, notably with the UK, China, and the European Union, to navigate these economic waters.

At a conference in Singapore, Tharoor emphasized that unilateral policies by the Trump administration could not define Indo-US relations. He advocated for more balanced global engagements and encouraged the creation of an Indo-European alliance to bolster India's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 Pakistan
3
South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

 Global
4
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025