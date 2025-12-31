Left Menu

Karnataka Honors Women's Blind T20 World Cup Heroes

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitated the state's players for their role in India's Women's T20 Cricket World Cup win for the Blind. During the ceremony, players received praise and cash awards for their determination and resilience, which brought glory to Karnataka and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot honored the state's cricket players who contributed to India's victory in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind. The event, held at Lok Bhavan, celebrated their outstanding achievement and dedication.

The governor applauded their determination, providing each of the three participating Karnataka players with a cash award of Rs 51,000 as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

Emphasizing the significance of inclusive sports, Gehlot remarked on how such achievements demonstrate courage and inspire society to support those with disabilities in every aspect of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

