Scrutinizing the UK-India Free Trade Agreement: House of Lords Inquiry

The UK's House of Lords International Agreements Committee has commenced an inquiry into the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, an accord reached during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July.

A diverse panel, inclusive of British Indian Conservative peer Baroness Sandy Verma, is collecting insights from experts and stakeholders. The aim is to scrutinize the wide-ranging effects of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement before its implementation.

This agreement aims to increase UK-India trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, which would result in an additional 25.5 billion pounds in trade and a 4.8 billion-pound rise in UK GDP annually.