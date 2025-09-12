Left Menu

Scrutinizing the UK-India Free Trade Agreement: House of Lords Inquiry

The UK House of Lords International Agreements Committee has launched an inquiry into the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The inquiry will examine potential benefits and drawbacks of the agreement, which aims to double bilateral trade by 2030. Expert and stakeholder evidence is being sought for a comprehensive understanding.

  • United Kingdom

The UK's House of Lords International Agreements Committee has commenced an inquiry into the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, an accord reached during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July.

A diverse panel, inclusive of British Indian Conservative peer Baroness Sandy Verma, is collecting insights from experts and stakeholders. The aim is to scrutinize the wide-ranging effects of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement before its implementation.

This agreement aims to increase UK-India trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, which would result in an additional 25.5 billion pounds in trade and a 4.8 billion-pound rise in UK GDP annually.

