ORF and OECD Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Policy Dialogue

In a landmark move, the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has tied up with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) through a fresh memorandum of understanding. This five-year agreement is set to bolster collaborative efforts on pressing global policy issues such as economic diplomacy, trade, climate sustainability, and digital innovation.

The ambitious partnership will focus on driving dialogue and knowledge exchange, ensuring that India's insights and policy frameworks gain traction within OECD discussions. The activities planned under this agreement include joint research, high-profile events, and strategic participation in flagship platforms.

With its headquarters in Paris, the OECD comprises 38 member countries striving to enhance economic and social progress worldwide. Meanwhile, ORF, an influential Indian think tank, continues to shape global policy conversations through its strategic partnerships and initiatives like the Raisina Dialogue, in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs.