China's New Tariff Policies Beef Up Trade Tensions

China has declared the imposition of additional tariffs of up to 55% on beef imports from countries such as Brazil and the U.S. This measure targets shipments exceeding specific quotas, according to the commerce ministry's announcement. The tariffs will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, and will last for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to implement additional tariffs of 55% on beef imports from countries including Brazil and the U.S., targeting shipments that surpass certain quotas.

This was announced by China's commerce ministry on Wednesday, as the country aims to regulate beef import levels.

The new tariff measures are scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2026, and will remain in place for a duration of three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

