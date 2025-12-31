China's New Tariff Policies Beef Up Trade Tensions
China has declared the imposition of additional tariffs of up to 55% on beef imports from countries such as Brazil and the U.S. This measure targets shipments exceeding specific quotas, according to the commerce ministry's announcement. The tariffs will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, and will last for three years.
This was announced by China's commerce ministry on Wednesday, as the country aims to regulate beef import levels.
The new tariff measures are scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2026, and will remain in place for a duration of three years.
