Rangarajan Critiques US Economic Policies, Calls for Global Trade Unity

Former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan criticized US President Donald Trump's economic policies as detrimental to global trade and self-destructive for the US. Addressing an event, he highlighted the importance of freer trade and outlined strategies for India's growth, emphasizing investment, technology, and social infrastructure reform.

On Friday, former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan voiced sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump's economic policies, deeming them disruptive to global economic trends and self-destructive for the United States. Speaking at the 15th Convocation of Icfai Foundation for Higher Education, Rangarajan underscored the emergence of new economic blocs facilitating freer trade.

Highlighting disparities in India's economic growth, Rangarajan pointed out that just six states generate over half of the national income. He noted that while Tamil Nadu and Gujarat require lower growth rates to elevate per capita income, states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh face steeper challenges.

Rangarajan stressed the transformative journey towards India becoming a developed nation, advocating for increased investment, technology absorption, labor-intensive sector focus, and robust social infrastructure. He urged bolstering the quality and effectiveness of Indian higher education to support sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

