Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Push: Diversifying Markets and Standardizing Marine Prices

Andhra Pradesh Minister K Srinivas announced plans to diversify export markets and boost domestic consumption for marine and food processing sectors. The goal is to mitigate US tariff impacts and standardize pricing. Additionally, 100 MSME parks are underway, and sectoral policies in high-tech industries are being developed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh is taking strategic steps to diversify its export markets and enhance domestic consumption in response to high tariffs imposed by the US. Minister K Srinivas highlighted these initiatives at an engineering conference, emphasizing the protection of farmers and industry stakeholders.

The Minister discussed plans to adopt a pricing model akin to the National Egg Coordination Committee's for marine products. Andhra Pradesh is advancing its industrial infrastructure with close to 100 MSME parks in progress, aimed at bolstering economic growth and providing sector-based facilities through partnerships.

Additionally, the state is promoting sectoral policies in defence, aerospace, and space technologies to draw international investors, offering land and incentives to encourage global participation.

Latest News

