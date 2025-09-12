Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Push: Diversifying Markets and Standardizing Marine Prices

Andhra Pradesh is taking strategic steps to diversify its export markets and enhance domestic consumption in response to high tariffs imposed by the US. Minister K Srinivas highlighted these initiatives at an engineering conference, emphasizing the protection of farmers and industry stakeholders.

The Minister discussed plans to adopt a pricing model akin to the National Egg Coordination Committee's for marine products. Andhra Pradesh is advancing its industrial infrastructure with close to 100 MSME parks in progress, aimed at bolstering economic growth and providing sector-based facilities through partnerships.

Additionally, the state is promoting sectoral policies in defence, aerospace, and space technologies to draw international investors, offering land and incentives to encourage global participation.

