SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft experienced a wheel detachment after take-off from Kandla airport, prompting an emergency landing at Mumbai. Despite the mid-air incident, the plane landed smoothly, and all passengers disembarked safely. The missing wheel was discovered on the runway post-takeoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet aircraft faced a mid-air challenge when a wheel fell off after departing from Kandla airport on Friday. The incident led to an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, sources report.

The airline stated that on September 12, during a flight from Kandla to Mumbai, one of the outer wheels of their Q400 aircraft was discovered on the runway after the plane had taken off. Despite the missing wheel, the aircraft proceeded to Mumbai, ensuring a safe landing.

The aircraft, equipped with six tires, managed to taxi to the terminal independently after the controlled landing, with all passengers disembarking safely. The specific number of passengers remains unconfirmed.

