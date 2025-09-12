Left Menu

UK-India FTA: A Landmark Deal Under Scrutiny

The UK's House of Lords International Agreements Committee is examining the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, concluded during Prime Minister Modi's July visit. The agreement aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, raising UK GDP significantly. Experts are encouraged to provide evidence on the landmark agreement's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Parliament is currently examining the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July. This scrutiny is being conducted by the cross-party International Agreements Committee of the House of Lords.

The inquiry is gathering evidence from experts and stakeholders to ensure due parliamentary process before the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect. The agreement, hailed as a 'landmark' by UK government heads, targets a notable increase in bilateral trade by 2030.

A public call for submissions extends till October 14. Further evidence will be collected through oral testimonies. This investigation coincides with another significant event: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's upcoming visit to India for the Global Fintech Fest.

