UK-India FTA: A Landmark Deal Under Scrutiny

The British Parliament is currently examining the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July. This scrutiny is being conducted by the cross-party International Agreements Committee of the House of Lords.

The inquiry is gathering evidence from experts and stakeholders to ensure due parliamentary process before the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect. The agreement, hailed as a 'landmark' by UK government heads, targets a notable increase in bilateral trade by 2030.

A public call for submissions extends till October 14. Further evidence will be collected through oral testimonies. This investigation coincides with another significant event: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's upcoming visit to India for the Global Fintech Fest.