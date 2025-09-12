Left Menu

Alstom Secures Major 10-Year Maintenance Contract with Delhi Metro

Alstom has secured a 42.09 million euro contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a 10-year comprehensive annual maintenance of Bombardier metro trains and related infrastructure at the Badli depot. This contract focuses on enhancing train performance, reliability, and safety through advanced analytics and OEM support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for urban transit, French multinational Alstom has announced a lucrative 42.09 million euro agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a decade-long maintenance endeavor. Aimed at Bombardier-built metro trains and affiliated plant systems at Badli depot, this contract is set to improve performance and safety metrics significantly.

Highlighting the contract's scope, Alstom underlines the provision for both scheduled and corrective maintenance activities. These will encompass not only train systems but also depot machinery and overall housekeeping, ensuring high operational standards and reduced downtime.

Olivier Loison, Alstom India's Managing Director, emphasized the company's global reach and expertise, which includes maintaining over 35,500 vehicles worldwide. With India's urban transit solutions expanding, he underscores the contract's importance in securing the reliability and continuity of metro operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

