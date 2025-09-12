Price Surge: Retail Inflation Climbs After Nine-Month Decline
Retail inflation increased to 2.07% in August, driven by higher prices in various kitchen items, after constant deflation since November 2024. Despite challenges, such as heavy rains affecting crop yield, NSO data shows urban inflation outpacing rural, and sharp rises in tomato prices and housing costs.
12-09-2025
- Country:
- India
Retail inflation ascended to 2.07% in August, a climb from July's 1.61%, as kitchen item prices, including vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs, increased, according to freshly issued government figures.
This rise breaks a nine-month downward trend in the consumer price index (CPI), which had been decreasing since November 2024, while annual food inflation marked -0.69% in August 2025, reported the National Statistics Office.
Urban inflation surpassed rural at 2.47%, with Kerala experiencing the highest inflation rate of 9.04%, as intense rains threaten agricultural outputs, key factors for future inflation trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
