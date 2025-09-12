Left Menu

Price Surge: Retail Inflation Climbs After Nine-Month Decline

Retail inflation increased to 2.07% in August, driven by higher prices in various kitchen items, after constant deflation since November 2024. Despite challenges, such as heavy rains affecting crop yield, NSO data shows urban inflation outpacing rural, and sharp rises in tomato prices and housing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:38 IST
Retail inflation ascended to 2.07% in August, a climb from July's 1.61%, as kitchen item prices, including vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs, increased, according to freshly issued government figures.

This rise breaks a nine-month downward trend in the consumer price index (CPI), which had been decreasing since November 2024, while annual food inflation marked -0.69% in August 2025, reported the National Statistics Office.

Urban inflation surpassed rural at 2.47%, with Kerala experiencing the highest inflation rate of 9.04%, as intense rains threaten agricultural outputs, key factors for future inflation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

