Price Surge: Retail Inflation Climbs After Nine-Month Decline

Retail inflation ascended to 2.07% in August, a climb from July's 1.61%, as kitchen item prices, including vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs, increased, according to freshly issued government figures.

This rise breaks a nine-month downward trend in the consumer price index (CPI), which had been decreasing since November 2024, while annual food inflation marked -0.69% in August 2025, reported the National Statistics Office.

Urban inflation surpassed rural at 2.47%, with Kerala experiencing the highest inflation rate of 9.04%, as intense rains threaten agricultural outputs, key factors for future inflation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)