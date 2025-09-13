IFAD and Vanuatu Launch $11M Project to Tackle Food Security and Nutrition

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Vanuatu have launched a new US$11 million initiative to strengthen food security and improve nutrition for more than 15,000 people in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations.

The project, known as the Agricultural Investment for Markets and Nutrition – Vanuatu (AIM-N), was announced earlier this week. It seeks to address widespread nutritional challenges while building resilience in rural communities increasingly affected by climate change.

Vanuatu: A Nation at Risk

Vanuatu, a Pacific island chain, has been consistently ranked by the United Nations World Risk Index as the world’s most at-risk country to climate change. Rising sea levels, tropical cyclones, and shifting rainfall patterns have put pressure on agriculture and food systems.

Although nearly 90% of households grow vegetables, productivity remains low. This is compounded by growing dependence on low-cost, imported foods that are often nutritionally poor. As a result, nearly one-third of children under five are stunted, while 20% of adults are overweight, highlighting a dual burden of malnutrition.

Building on Traditional Farming Systems

The AIM-N project will draw on indigenous farming practices to help families grow, buy, and consume more nutritious foods. By strengthening local food systems, the initiative aims to reduce reliance on imports while creating sustainable livelihoods.

“This partnership is a critical investment in the health and prosperity of Vanuatu's rural people,” said Candra Samekto, IFAD Country Director for the Pacific Islands. “AIM-N empowers small-scale farmers, especially women and youth, by linking nutrition directly to agriculture and markets. It’s about more than earning a living; it’s about building a healthier future, proving our shared commitment to transforming food systems from the ground up.”

Focus Areas of AIM-N

Community and kitchen gardens: Promoting household food production and dietary diversity.

School nutrition initiatives: Partnering with six secondary boarding schools to source local produce and improve student diets.

Farmer-market linkages: Creating sustainable partnerships between small-scale farmers and buyers, enabling farmers to improve production quality and business skills.

Women’s empowerment: Offering competitive grants for women’s groups to fund nutrition-focused and labour-saving initiatives.

Capacity building: Training farmers to meet market standards, enhance productivity, and secure better prices.

Funding and Implementation

The total project cost is US$11.3 million, sourced from a blend of international, private, and domestic contributions:

US$6.1 million grant from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) , administered by IFAD.

US$2.1 million contribution from the private sector.

US$1.7 million in domestic co-financing from the Vanuatu government and local communities.

US$1.4 million from GAFSP managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The programme will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biodiversity (MALFFB) through its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD). It will operate across the provinces of Malampa, Penama, and Tafea, benefitting 15,350 people in 65 rural communities where subsistence farming is the primary livelihood.

Long-Term Resilience and Global Strategy

The initiative is aligned with IFAD’s Strategy for Engagement in Small Island Developing States (2022–2027) and its broader approach to fragility, which prioritises helping rural people escape poverty while building resilience to shocks such as climate change and global market disruptions.

By strengthening food systems, enhancing nutrition, and creating economic opportunities, the AIM-N project is expected to transform not only how food is grown and consumed in Vanuatu but also how communities adapt to a rapidly changing climate.