All Aboard: Sarai Kale Khan Station Set to Revolutionize RRTS Corridor

The eagerly awaited Sarai Kale Khan station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is poised to commence operations, likely coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17.

Tasked with cutting travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut to under one hour, the new station is hailed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials as a major transit hub.

The station promises seamless interchanges, integrating multi-modal transport options and supports the Make in India initiative, with indigenously designed trainsets. It aims to enhance connectivity, encourage public transport use, and foster regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)