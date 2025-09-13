Left Menu

All Aboard: Sarai Kale Khan Station Set to Revolutionize RRTS Corridor

The Sarai Kale Khan station, part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, is set to open on September 17. It promises to reduce travel time to under an hour and serves as a major transit hub. The project aligns with the Make in India initiative and promotes regional transport and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:09 IST
All Aboard: Sarai Kale Khan Station Set to Revolutionize RRTS Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited Sarai Kale Khan station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is poised to commence operations, likely coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, September 17.

Tasked with cutting travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut to under one hour, the new station is hailed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials as a major transit hub.

The station promises seamless interchanges, integrating multi-modal transport options and supports the Make in India initiative, with indigenously designed trainsets. It aims to enhance connectivity, encourage public transport use, and foster regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

 India
2
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.

India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s...

 Global
3
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.

Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal ...

 India
4
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025