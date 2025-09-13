NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

A ticket checking initiative by the North Western Railway (NWR) on Friday led to the capture of 544 ticketless travelers, with fines totaling Rs 1.83 lakh collected, according to railway officials.

Intensive checks targeted not only those traveling without tickets but also those journeying in unauthorized categories and as unlicensed vendors, as stated by NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran.

The operation successfully covered 24 major trains running on routes such as Jodhpur-Makrana, Jaipur-Makrana, among others, and extended oversight to pantry cars on certain trains for staff medical certificate verifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)