NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

The North Western Railway's recent ticket checking drive caught 544 passengers travelling without tickets, resulting in Rs 1.83 lakh in fines. Conducted on 24 major trains, six unauthorized vendors were also apprehended. Checks extended to pantry cars for staff medical certificate verification.

A ticket checking initiative by the North Western Railway (NWR) on Friday led to the capture of 544 ticketless travelers, with fines totaling Rs 1.83 lakh collected, according to railway officials.

Intensive checks targeted not only those traveling without tickets but also those journeying in unauthorized categories and as unlicensed vendors, as stated by NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran.

The operation successfully covered 24 major trains running on routes such as Jodhpur-Makrana, Jaipur-Makrana, among others, and extended oversight to pantry cars on certain trains for staff medical certificate verifications.

