Finnish Authorities Seize Ship in Undersea Cable Sabotage Probe

In a significant development on Wednesday, Finnish authorities seized a ship suspected of damaging an undersea telecoms cable connecting Helsinki to Tallinn, amid ongoing concerns of sabotage in the Gulf of Finland. This region has witnessed several such incidents over recent years, prompting heightened security measures.

The damaged cable, owned by Finnish telecoms group Elisa, suffered interference as the vessel dragged its anchor through the sea. Finnish police are currently investigating the situation as aggravated criminal damage. While no details about the ship or its crew were released, the investigation continues to ascertain the intent behind the disruption.

Amidst heightened tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO has increased its presence in the Baltic Sea, leaving no comment on the latest incident. Estonia's President, Alar Karis, expressed hopes that the damage was not deliberate, while Finland's President Alexander Stubb ensured that Finland is ready to handle various security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)